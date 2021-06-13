Cancel
Jackson, MS

Don’t overpay for gas in Jackson: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Jackson Updates
 8 days ago
(JACKSON, MS) Gas prices vary across the Jackson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jackson area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.43 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Exxon, at 225 W Woodrow Wilson Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jackson area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

225 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

700 Lakeland Dr, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

123 W Northside Dr Suite B, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

4414 Medgar Evers Blvd, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4775 Clinton Blvd, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

4962 Us-80 W, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Jackson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

