Don’t overpay for gas in Jackson: Analysis shows most expensive station
(JACKSON, MS) Gas prices vary across the Jackson area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jackson area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.43 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jackson area appeared to be at Exxon, at 225 W Woodrow Wilson Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jackson area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.43 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.