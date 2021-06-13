Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.