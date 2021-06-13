Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.