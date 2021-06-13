Analysis shows most expensive gas in York
(YORK, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the York area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.46, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the York area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the York area appeared to be at AMERIgreen, at 1301 N Sherman St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.46
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.46
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2801 E Market St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.