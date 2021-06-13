Cancel
York, PA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in York

Posted by 
York News Alert
York News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aNn6_0aSzmtSX00

(YORK, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the York area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.46, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the York area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the York area appeared to be at AMERIgreen, at 1301 N Sherman St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

AMERIgreen

1301 N Sherman St, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.46
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.46
$--
$--
$--

Turkey Hill

1242 E Market St, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.55

Rutter's

910 S Richland Ave, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55

Rutter's

2125 N Susquehanna Tr, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.59

Rutter's

2251 N George St, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.55

Rutter's

1099 Haines Rd, York
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2801 E Market St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

