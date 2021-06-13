Analysis shows most expensive gas in York

(YORK, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the York area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.46, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the York area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the York area appeared to be at AMERIgreen, at 1301 N Sherman St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

AMERIgreen 1301 N Sherman St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.46 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.46 $ -- $ -- $ --

Turkey Hill 1242 E Market St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.55

Rutter's 910 S Richland Ave, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

Rutter's 2125 N Susquehanna Tr, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Rutter's 2251 N George St, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.55

Rutter's 1099 Haines Rd, York

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2801 E Market St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.