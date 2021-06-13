Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga police investigating after man shot, killed

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 8 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred at 4711 Brainerd rd.

When Chattanooga Police Department officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities identified the victim as Billy Burson.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

