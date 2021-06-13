Cancel
Financial Reports

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Entegris reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

baseballnewssource.com
