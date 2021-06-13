Cancel
Tether Market Cap Tops $62.63 Billion (USDT)

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002312 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00056080 BTC. Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC. Internet Computer...

baseballnewssource.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $268,421.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

USDx stablecoin (USDX) Market Cap Reaches $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MarketsWKRB News

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

DoYourTip Market Cap Tops $504,210.91 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $504,210.91 and approximately $23,641.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Reaches $8.12 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $150,626.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 62.9% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Havy (HAVY) Reaches Market Cap of $36,300.23

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Havy has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Havy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Havy has a market cap of $36,300.23 and $3,728.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $92.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011171 BTC. Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004488 BTC. Credits (CS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000102 BTC. Lamden (TAU)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

YFDAI.FINANCE Hits Market Cap of $3.81 Million (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $956.58 or 0.02947790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Nebulas Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXEL (AXEL) Market Cap Reaches $46.90 Million

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $46.90 million and $373,798.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXEL has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Halving Coin (HALV) Hits Market Cap of $75,556.40

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001803 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00045668 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00112034 BTC. Filecoin...
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.17 or 0.00028276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $351.74 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $620.29 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $620.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CoinMetro Token Market Capitalization Tops $75.35 Million (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. CoinMetro Token has a market cap of $75.35 million and $207,661.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinMetro Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) Achieves Market Cap of $22.07 Million

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost (BFC) has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and $382,330.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Tops $5.61 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.61 million and $1.28 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketscybersecdn.com

Ethereum: Understanding Ethereum Mining, Investing, Trading, Blockchain Technology and Tokens

If you are interested in learning about the technology of the future and the new paradigm shift, then this is the book that you have been waiting for. It doesn’t matter if you believe in it or not, what you should know is that the technology of blockchain is here to stay, and so is Ethereum, its first child, just after Bitcoin, the groundbreaking digital currency. Getting word about Ethereum is one thing and reading and understanding about it is another thing because it is not something that should be ignored by anyone who is looking to learn more about the future of our world. When it comes to knowing how machines are going to interact in the future, then you need to learn how the world has prepared for that. You also need to understand how different this technology to what is currently used in the world. There are all sorts of perceptions about blockchain technology that you should learn about, and that is what this book is about. To that end, inside you will find a simple explanation on what Ethereum is, how it came about, and its constituent structure. You will also learn about the shift from Proof of Work to Proof of State, which is a revolutionary step. You will learn how hacking has affected this industry, especially during the Initial Coin, offers that many altcoins normally take advantage to grow the crypto. Understanding how the world is shifting when it comes to digital currency is really important, as these cryptos are currently being used and traded as you are reading. This is a primary reason as to why you need to learn all you need to know, to ensure you can take advantage of the opportunities that are present. Don’t let yourself get complacent, stop dreaming about doing something, and get ready to get to work. Get started by buying this book today! Inside you will find – What smart contracts are as described in Ethereum – How to invest in Ethereum and also how to trade it like a stock – Hacking incidents that occurred in Ethereum – And more…
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) Hits Market Cap of $161.78 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $161.78 million and approximately $33.21 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00017250 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.