All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $29.51 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.