46,023 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Fortis makes up approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

State
Arizona State
StocksWKRB News

Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) PT at $30.60

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
StocksWKRB News

Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $21.45 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Other equities research analysts...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Westwood Global Investments LLC Purchases 33,054 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 980,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group comprises 0.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 715 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Several other hedge funds and...
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Citigroup Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.22.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.87 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 9.1% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $68,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

KeyCorp Weighs in on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.