Unibright Reaches Market Capitalization of $148.12 Million (UBT)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.