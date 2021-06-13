Cancel
Unibright Reaches Market Capitalization of $148.12 Million (UBT)

By Don Miller
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Unibright has a market cap of $148.12 million and $727,060.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

