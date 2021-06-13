Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Decreases By 96.0%

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.69.