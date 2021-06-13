Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.67 or 0.00010267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $272.05 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.