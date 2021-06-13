Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 9 days ago

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.67 or 0.00010267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $272.05 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

baseballnewssource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mirror Protocol Lrb#Mir#Usdt#Dot#Egoras#Egr#Ksm#Btcb#Kfx#Shib#Mirror Protocol Profile#Mirror Protocol#Twitter#Mircoin01#Cryptocompare#Blockchain#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsslatersentinel.com

UBIX.Network Trading Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (UBX)

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One UBIX.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. UBIX.Network has a market capitalization of $19.27 million and $868,156.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zcash Trading Down 22.9% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $106.52 or 0.00324689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $500.65 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Bionic (BNC) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000246 BTC. Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000233 BTC. Quant (QNT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00195917 BTC. MXC (MXC)...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $44,829.55 and $10.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

DoYourTip Market Cap Tops $504,210.91 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $504,210.91 and approximately $23,641.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $38.81 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.81 or 0.00118423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $679.74 million and approximately $44.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Folgory Coin Market Cap Reaches $8.02 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $114,220.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $92.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011171 BTC. Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004488 BTC. Credits (CS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000102 BTC. Lamden (TAU)...
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Aragon Court Trading Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon Court has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $1,541.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ShipChain (SHIP) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $852,158.75 and approximately $424.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Reaches $23.58 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $23.58 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Stockscom-unik.info

Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00012877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

StakeCubeCoin Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCC)

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $10,766.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stockscom-unik.info

UnlimitedIP Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $454,012.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Birdchain (BIRD) Hits Market Capitalization of $509,465.51

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. Birdchain has a market cap of $509,465.51 and $108,229.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $620.29 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $620.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketscom-unik.info

Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.17 or 0.00028276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $351.74 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Hits $0.0058

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $715,898.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Stockswatchlistnews.com

Unitrade Trading Down 31% Over Last Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Unitrade has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $705,211.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Kryll has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $179,383.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kryll has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.