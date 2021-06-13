Are you overpaying for gas in Worcester? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WORCESTER, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in Worcester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Worcester area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Worcester area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 27 Shrewsbury St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Worcester area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 27 Shrewsbury St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 271 Boston Tpke, Shrewsbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 328 Shrewsbury St, Boylston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Gulf 270 Shrewsbury St, Boylston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 30 Chandler St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

Shell 48 Madison St, Worcester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 702 W Boylston St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.