Worcester, MA

Are you overpaying for gas in Worcester? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Worcester Post
 8 days ago
(WORCESTER, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in Worcester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Worcester area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Worcester area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 27 Shrewsbury St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Worcester area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

27 Shrewsbury St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Shell

271 Boston Tpke, Shrewsbury
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

328 Shrewsbury St, Boylston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Gulf

270 Shrewsbury St, Boylston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

30 Chandler St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.28
$3.58
$--

Shell

48 Madison St, Worcester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.00
$3.30
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.10
$3.40
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 702 W Boylston St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Worcester Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

