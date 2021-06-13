Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Davids Church, VA

Are you overpaying for gas in Saint Davids Church? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
St Davids Church Journal
St Davids Church Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0aSzmavy00

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Gas prices vary across the Saint Davids Church area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saint Davids Church area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saint Davids Church area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 111 W Reservoir Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St Davids Church Journal

St Davids Church Journal

St Davids Church, VA
2
Followers
31
Post
413
Views
ABOUT

With St Davids Church Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Saint Davids Church, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#W Reservoir Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Saint Davids Church, VAPosted by
St Davids Church Journal

Survey of Saint Davids Church diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Saint Davids Church area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Davids Church area on Tuesday, found that Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99.