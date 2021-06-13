Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Santa Nella

(SANTA NELLA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.15 for gas in the Santa Nella area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Nella area was $4.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.94 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Nella area appeared to be at Chevron, at 12801 S Ca-33.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 12801 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.53 $ 4.69 $ 4.39

Chevron 28960 Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.27 $ 4.67 $ 5.09 $ -- card card $ 4.37 $ 4.77 $ 5.19 $ --

Shell 28991 W Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.22 $ 4.57 $ 5.07 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.22 $ 4.57 $ 5.07 $ 3.95

Shell 12310 S Ca-33, Santa Nella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.18 $ 4.53 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.