Santa Nella, CA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Santa Nella

Santa Nella Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljHzT_0aSzmUaU00

(SANTA NELLA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.15 for gas in the Santa Nella area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Nella area was $4.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.94 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Nella area appeared to be at Chevron, at 12801 S Ca-33.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

12801 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.53
$4.69
$4.39

Chevron

28960 Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.27
$4.67
$5.09
$--
card
card$4.37
$4.77
$5.19
$--

Shell

28991 W Gonzaga Rd, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.22
$4.57
$5.07
$3.95
card
card$4.22
$4.57
$5.07
$3.95

Shell

12310 S Ca-33, Santa Nella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.18
$4.53
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Santa Nella, CA
ABOUT

With Santa Nella Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

