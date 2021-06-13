Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Santa Nella
(SANTA NELLA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.15 for gas in the Santa Nella area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Nella area was $4.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.94 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Nella area appeared to be at Chevron, at 12801 S Ca-33.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.39
$4.53
$4.69
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.27
$4.67
$5.09
$--
|card
card$4.37
$4.77
$5.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.22
$4.57
$5.07
$3.95
|card
card$4.22
$4.57
$5.07
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.18
$4.53
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 12185 S Santa Nella Blvd. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.