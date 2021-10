SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell's mind still floods with the memories of growing up with Eric Paschall in Westchester County, New York. He remembers the 2.5 hour drives through heavy New York traffic just to get to practice. He can still clearly picture the McDonald's off the Bronx River Parkway that was a frequent stop. He laughs at the thought of playing NBA2k for hours at Paschall's house where he would often play with his new teammate Rudy Gay.

