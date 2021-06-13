Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden says he's 'satisfied' with G7's final stance on China

By Tim O'Donnell
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the major questions surrounding the Group of Seven summit in the United Kingdom this weekend was how the countries' leaders would approach China in their final communique, especially following reports that President Biden was urging his allies to take a strong stand against its forced labor practices. The communique was unveiled Sunday, and it appears the cohort opted to send a message to Beijing on that front, just not explicitly. For his part, Biden said he's "satisfied" with the final result, even though it wasn't as strong as the U.S. had hoped, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs and The Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama report.

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Forced Labor#China Seas#East China#Bloomberg#The Wall Street Journal#Uighur Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Economy
News Break
POTUS
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said Monday he is not willing to meet President Joe Biden, AP reports. The big picture: Raisi's election has come as nations are negotiating a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal, and has placed "hard-liners firmly in control across the government," writes AP. The...
China95.5 FM WIFC

Taiwan denounces Hong Kong after officials expelled in ‘one China’ row

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan criticised Hong Kong on Monday in an escalating row over China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan, prompting it to pull out officials from its representative office in the Chinese-run city. Taiwanese staff working at the island’s representative office in Hong Kong started leaving the former British colony...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The US must engage with China — even when countering China

A policy statement heard around the world is that U.S. engagement with China “has come to an end.” It suggests that the Biden administration is taking a hawkish approach toward China. That stance seemed clear as the U.S. worked the G7 and NATO communiqués to confront China with an “alliance of democracies.”
Chinatrust.org

Taiwanese staff to leave Hong Kong office in 'one China' row

TAIPEI, June 20 (Reuters) - Taiwanese staff working at the island's representative office in Hong Kong will begin leaving the Chinese-run city from Sunday, a senior official said, after the government there demanded its officials sign a document supporting Beijing's claim to Taiwan. Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has become another bone...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden extends sanctions against North Korea

The Biden administration announced Monday that it is extending for another year a more than decade old executive order declaring a national emergency over the nuclear threat from North Korea. Why it matters: In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Biden noted North Korea's "pursuit of nuclear...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Kim says North Korea needs to be 'prepared' for 'confrontation' with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the country's government on Thursday it needed to be prepared for confrontation with the United States. Kim “stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation” with the U.S. during a ruling party meeting, Korean Central News Agency reported, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Targets Taiwan, U.S. As 36 Warplanes Buzz Island in 72 Hours

China has dispatched 36 military planes into the defensive airspace around southern Taiwan this week in pointed maneuvers targeting its democratic government and its staunchest international backer, the United States. The frequent "gray zone" coercion involving People's Liberation Army assets was unusually absent for about 10 days before a large...
POTUSFortune

The G7 alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a ‘paper tiger’

This is the web version of Green, Inc., Fortune's newsletter on the revolutions in sustainability and business. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. On Sunday, the leaders of the world’s wealthiest seven democracies announced the launch of the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, billed by U.S. President Joe Biden as a counterweight to China’s massive international infrastructure investment scheme, known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'We're not old friends': Biden says his relationship with China's Xi is 'pure business'

President Joe Biden rejected the idea Wednesday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are "old friends," instead claiming their relationship is "just pure business." While running for the White House last year, Biden, as he has continued doing since taking office, has noted he met multiple times when Xi was his country's No. 2. He frequently notes that he has spent more time with the now-Chinese leader than any other U.S. official. But he appeared eager to draw a line between his role as a government official and friendship, something former President Donald Trump often did, but those alleged friendships with Xi and others got the 45th president very little in terms of global affairs.
POTUSWashington Times

China’s rise colors Biden-Putin summit

President Biden’s high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be dominated by friction over Russian-linked cyberattacks, election interference and human rights abuses and what U.S. officials see as a meddlesome Kremlin foreign policy aimed at undermining efforts to promote stability and democracy around the world. Beyond the...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Says U.S. Is 'Very Sick' After Joe Biden Rallies G7 and NATO

China has dismissed the United States as "very sick" and needing "medication" after President Joe Biden rallied allies at the G7 and NATO summits this week and officially elevated Beijing in the West's security calculus. "Gone are the days when one country or a group of countries dictated the world,"...