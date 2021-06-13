Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottie, LA

Paying too much for gas Lottie? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnIZJ_0aSzmOXM00

(LOTTIE, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lottie?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lottie area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lottie area appeared to be at Shell, at 5602 Airline Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

5602 Airline Hwy, Lottie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.49
$--

Valero

7883 Airline Hwy, Livonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

8621 Airline Hwy, Livonia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fordoche Grocery at 5661 Fordoche Rd. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lottie Post

Lottie Post

Lottie, LA
12
Followers
87
Post
247
Views
ABOUT

With Lottie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Lottie, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Fordoche Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Lottie, LAPosted by
Lottie Post

Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lottie

(LOTTIE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lottie, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 7883 Airline Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5602 Airline Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.
Lottie, LAPosted by
Lottie Post

Where's the cheapest gas in Lottie?

(LOTTIE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lottie area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fordoche Grocery at 5661 Fordoche Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5602 Airline Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.
Lottie, LAPosted by
Lottie Post

Lottie gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LOTTIE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Lottie, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas. Fordoche Grocery at 5661 Fordoche Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5602 Airline Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.86.