Paying too much for gas Lottie? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LOTTIE, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lottie?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lottie area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lottie area appeared to be at Shell, at 5602 Airline Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5602 Airline Hwy, Lottie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Valero 7883 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 8621 Airline Hwy, Livonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fordoche Grocery at 5661 Fordoche Rd. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.