Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wiederkehr Village, AR

Where’s the most expensive gas in Wiederkehr Village?

Posted by 
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
Wiederkehr Village News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nh7cd_0aSzmLtB00

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Wiederkehr Village?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wiederkehr Village area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2223 N 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2223 N 3Rd St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.22
$3.24
$3.28

Love's Travel Stop

2229 N 3Rd St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.28
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.28

Valero

1512 W Commercial St, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Anderson's at 1308 S Ar-23. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wiederkehr Village News Alert

Wiederkehr Village News Alert

Wiederkehr Village, AR
10
Followers
81
Post
404
Views
ABOUT

With Wiederkehr Village News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wiederkehr Village, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Wiederkehr Village, ARPosted by
Wiederkehr Village News Alert

Diesel: Wiederkehr Village's cheapest, according to survey

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Wiederkehr Village, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Wiederkehr Village area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.24, at Love's Travel Stop at 2229 N 3Rd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Valero at 2901 W Commercial St.