Where’s the most expensive gas in Wiederkehr Village?

(WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Wiederkehr Village?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wiederkehr Village area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2223 N 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2223 N 3Rd St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.22 $ 3.24 $ 3.28

Love's Travel Stop 2229 N 3Rd St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.28

Valero 1512 W Commercial St, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Anderson's at 1308 S Ar-23. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.