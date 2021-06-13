Cancel
Arizona State

Ole Miss baseball wins big over Arizona, forcing Super Regional Game 3

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss bounced back in a big way Saturday night in the Tucson Super Regional. The Rebels fought off elimination with a 12-3 over host Arizona. Ole Miss ended its eight-inning scoring drought by taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Rebels exploded for six runs in the second inning, their most productive frame of the night. When Arizona scored two in the top of the fourth inning, the Rebels took back the momentum with three runs of their own in the bottom half to make it 10-2.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
