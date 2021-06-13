Cancel
Tennis

Krejčíkova Completes French Open Titles Sweep With Doubles Win

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

PARIS — French Open champion Barbora Krejčíkova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women’s doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Kateřina Siniaková on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles slam title, Krejčíkova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both trophies at the clay-court major. Only seven women have completed the titles sweep at Roland Garros.

“Right now after all of this happened, this last two weeks, last two days, I feel really relieved and relaxed,” Krejčíkova said. “I just know from now on I can really enjoy because I have pretty much achieved everything I really wanted. Now I can just improve, that’s the only thing I can do, just improving.”

In addition to her pair of trophies, Krejčíkova will reclaim the No. 1 spot in the doubles rankings next week.

“We will have a little bit glass of champagne,” Krejčíkova said. “I already said I don’t really drink but I think it’s a time to actually celebrate it. I think we going to really enjoy.”

Krejčíkova, who defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the women’s singles title on Saturday, also became the first player to sweep both titles at any Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.

Krejčíkova and Siniakova are both 25 but have extensive experience playing together, having started their partnership in the juniors back in 2013. It clearly showed in their 6-4, 6-2 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek in Sunday’s final as they converted five of their seven break points.

After racing to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, they resisted a late comeback from their rivals with an efficient display at the net. Krejčíkova served out the set at love as Mattek-Sands missed a tough backhand volley.

The Czech pair won the last four games and sealed the match with Siniakova’s final backhand winner.

Siniakova and Krejčíkova had already won in Paris in 2018 and claimed the Wimbledon trophy the same year.

“I’m just really happy that we have another title and looking forward we going to continue with our cooperation in Wimbledon and also for the Olympics,” Krejčíkova said. “I hope there’s going to be a bright future for us.”

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

