The Ohio State football program is feeling really confident after J.T. Tuimoloau’s visit this past weekend. In the time leading up to the official visit of J.T. Tuimoloau, the nation’s top 2021 recruit, I felt an advantage Ohio State had over his other four finalists was he had never been to see the Buckeyes yet. The defensive end from Sammamish, Washington had already taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Washington, USC, and Oregon. Ryan Day and his staff had a chance to make a completely fresh impression on him. Tuimoloau’s reaction to the visit makes it appear they did just that,