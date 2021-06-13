Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Murdo
(MURDO, SD) Are you paying too much for gas in Murdo?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Murdo area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 601 E 5Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Murdo area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.24
$--
$3.59
|card
card$2.91
$3.17
$3.41
$3.65
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pioneer Country Mart at 602 E 5Th St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.