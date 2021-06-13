Cancel
Atlantic, VA

Paying too much for gas Atlantic? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Atlantic Dispatch
Atlantic Dispatch
 8 days ago
(ATLANTIC, VA) Gas prices vary across the Atlantic area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atlantic area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 10381 Lankford Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

10381 Lankford Hwy, Temperanceville
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic, VA
ABOUT

With Atlantic Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Atlantic gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ATLANTIC, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlantic, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas. Sunoco at 6480 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Royal Farms at 33620 Chincoteague Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Atlantic

(ATLANTIC, VA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Atlantic, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Atlantic area on Tuesday, found that Sunoco at 10381 Lankford Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 6480 Lankford Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19.
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Survey of Atlantic diesel prices shows where to save $0.08 per gallon

(ATLANTIC, VA) You could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on diesel in Atlantic, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Atlantic area went to Exxon at 6213 Lankford Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Sunoco at 33103 Chincoteague Rd, the survey found:
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Homes for sale in Atlantic: New listings

(ATLANTIC, VA) Looking for a house in Atlantic? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Atlantic, VAPosted by
Atlantic Dispatch

Check out these homes for sale in Atlantic now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Ultimate 225 acres of Duck Hunting w/3Miles of waterfront on deep Pitts Creek. Wildlife abound, deer, ducks, and geese Barn is 46X26 Could be your horse farm. Some of the best soils. Two parcels Two homes included. 2019 New contemporary beach home is packed with every extra you may want. Huge open living area leads out to the complete wrap around porch. Pick your spot. Custom wood working. Tile in bathroom of owners suite. Finished upstairs is length of home. Quality craftmanship is displayed throughout. North Carolina Blue Stone is a natural look for home and huge barn, custom vents and steel beam give it the ultimate in Dcor and solid construction. Rent older 4 BR home to hunters that embodies all the duck hunting on the Eastern Shore you can stand. Note-Agent remarks. Take advantage of this existing home and make it your own. The sunsets are to die for. Take advantage of this existing home and make it your own. The sunsets are to die for. 
DO NOT miss this...people have been asking for this house to come on the market for many years...there will be a lot of demand in this property. Live in one house rent the 2nd house, or how about a mother n law suite. 3bedroom rancher with a newly remodeled bathroom, BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors, Bonus room, Office, arch doorways, wooden doors, and character to boot! The second home is double wide with 2 bedrooms, sunroom, 2 full baths, open layout. Do not miss this. Think investment or retirement. Great deal in today's market with low interest rates will not last long. All new appliances. Tile back splash is to die for. Stone driveway. Finishing touches are in progress and you and start your new year in this beautiful home. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Great home at a great price. This is a must see. Includes access to pool, dock, fishing pier, crabbing pier, marina, clubhouse, boat ramp, boat slips, pavilion, playground, and a lot more. This property is subject to the community residency changes effective July 1, 2019