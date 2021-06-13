Paying too much for gas Atlantic? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ATLANTIC, VA) Gas prices vary across the Atlantic area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atlantic area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 10381 Lankford Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 10381 Lankford Hwy, Temperanceville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tru Blu at 7465 Lankford Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.