Where’s the most expensive gas in New Market?

(NEW MARKET, IN) Gas prices vary across the New Market area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Market area ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Market area appeared to be at CountryMark, at 1644 S Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

CountryMark 1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ 3.35

Kroger 1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ --

Speedway 1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.35

County Market 451 E South Blvd, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 801 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ --

Casey's 712 S Washington St, Crawfordsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1831 Us-231 S. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.