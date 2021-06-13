Cancel
New Market, IN

Where’s the most expensive gas in New Market?

New Market Bulletin
 8 days ago
(NEW MARKET, IN) Gas prices vary across the New Market area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Market area ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Market area appeared to be at CountryMark, at 1644 S Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

CountryMark

1644 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.57
$3.35

Kroger

1660 Crawfordsville Square Dr, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$--

Speedway

1410 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.72
$3.35

County Market

451 E South Blvd, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Shell

801 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.77
$--

Casey's

712 S Washington St, Crawfordsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.42
$3.62
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1831 Us-231 S. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Market, IN
ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

