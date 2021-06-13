Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Baker

Posted by 
Baker Times
Baker Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEPDr_0aSzm7cG00

(BAKER, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.69 for gas in the Baker area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baker area ranged from $4.69 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.69 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 72083 Baker Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 72083 Baker Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baker Times

Baker Times

Baker, CA
1
Followers
73
Post
72
Views
ABOUT

With Baker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Baker, CAPosted by
Baker Times

Baker diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(BAKER, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Baker, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baker area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 72083 Baker Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 72363 Baker Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
Baker, CAPosted by
Baker Times

Baker gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

(BAKER, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Baker area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 72922 Baker Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Baker, CAPosted by
Baker Times

Diesel: Baker's cheapest, according to survey

(BAKER, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Baker, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Baker area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.69, at Chevron at 72083 Baker Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Shell at 72352 Baker Blvd.
Baker, CAPosted by
Baker Times

Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Baker

(BAKER, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Baker area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ARCO at 72097 Baker Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 72922 Baker Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.