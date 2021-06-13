Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Baker

(BAKER, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.69 for gas in the Baker area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baker area ranged from $4.69 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.69 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 72083 Baker Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 72083 Baker Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.