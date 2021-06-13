Are you overpaying for gas in Culbertson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CULBERTSON, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Culbertson?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Culbertson area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Val Am, at 110 6Th St W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Val Am 110 6Th St W, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.