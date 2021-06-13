Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

Are you overpaying for gas in Ellsworth? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

 8 days ago
(ELLSWORTH, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Ellsworth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ellsworth area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Co-op, at 1410 Dewitt St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Co-op

1410 Dewitt St, Ellsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ellsworth, IA
