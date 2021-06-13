Are you overpaying for gas in Ellsworth? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Ellsworth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ellsworth area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Co-op, at 1410 Dewitt St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Co-op 1410 Dewitt St, Ellsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kum & Go at 1111 Ia-175. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.