Kadoka, SD

Don’t overpay for gas in Kadoka: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Kadoka Today
Kadoka Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBk4A_0aSzllgA00

(KADOKA, SD) Gas prices vary across the Kadoka area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kadoka area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.9 to $2.97 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kadoka area appeared to be at Conoco, at 24475 South Creek Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kadoka area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

24475 South Creek Rd, Kadoka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 511 Sd-73. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kadoka Today

Kadoka Today

Kadoka, SD
ABOUT

With Kadoka Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

