Escalante, UT

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Escalante

Posted by 
Escalante Journal
Escalante Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzrYW_0aSzlknR00

(ESCALANTE, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Escalante?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Escalante area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.49 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Escalante area appeared to be at High Adventure Gas, at 85 W Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Escalante area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to High Adventure Gas at 85 W Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Escalante Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Escalante, UTPosted by
Escalante Journal

This is the cheapest gas in Escalante right now

(ESCALANTE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Escalante, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. High Adventure Gas at 85 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at High Adventure Gas at 85 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Escalante, UTPosted by
Escalante Journal

Take a look at these homes for sale in Escalante

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Charming 4 bed, 3 bath located just off E Main Street in Escalante, UT. Close proximity to shopping & schools. Home is situated on 0.61 acres providing plenty of space and privacy. This is the perfect home for first time buyers, investors, and adventure seekers! Within thirty minutes outside of Escalante you can find yourself exploring the desert slot canyons, casting flies, walking among the<p><strong>For open house information, contact JARED ZIMMER, RE/MAX PROPERTIES at 435-865-7600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwV2FzaGluZ3RvbiUyMENvdW50eSUyMEJvYXJkJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1XQ0JSVVQtMjAtMjE4OTgwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Country Brick Home that's been loved and maintained through the years! Some updating done with lots of vintage character left. Ready for a new owner to give it new life. Main floor features a large kitchen (original cabinetry). living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Great storage upstairs with additional bedroom and landing with views of Escalante Canyons.<p><strong>For open house information, contact LESLIE G. VENUTI, TRAILS END REAL ESTATE at 435-680-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful 6 bed/3 bath Home! Huge Kitchen with Granite countertops tile floors, & breakfast bar. Large deck and landscaped yard with auto sprinklers. Laundry room, garage, wood stove, and much more! Well maintained and ready to enjoy. Basement needs small amount of finishing. HUGE storage room, plus tons of space in open basement with outside entrance. Recreation all around and room for RV/ toy<p><strong>For open house information, contact LESLIE G. VENUTI, TRAILS END REAL ESTATE at 435-680-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>