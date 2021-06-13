Cancel
Pomerene, AZ

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pomerene as of Sunday

Pomerene News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aSzljui00

(POMERENE, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Pomerene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pomerene area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Benson Fuel, at 103 W 4Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pomerene area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Benson Fuel

103 W 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.39
$3.09

Texaco

1090 S Az-80, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

643 S Az-90, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$3.44
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.49

Circle K

202 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.47
$--

Speedway

104 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.15

Circle K

705 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.47
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 202 E 4Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

