High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pomerene as of Sunday

(POMERENE, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Pomerene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pomerene area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Benson Fuel, at 103 W 4Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pomerene area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Benson Fuel 103 W 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Texaco 1090 S Az-80, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 643 S Az-90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.49

Circle K 202 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ --

Speedway 104 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Circle K 705 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 202 E 4Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.