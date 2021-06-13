Cancel
Dodd City, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Dodd City

Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 8 days ago
(DODD CITY, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Dodd City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dodd City area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 816 N Center St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

816 N Center St, Bonham
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2226 N Center St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dodd City, TX
