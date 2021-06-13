Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hartfield

(HARTFIELD, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Hartfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hartfield area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hartfield area appeared to be at BP, at 2009 Buckley Hall Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hartfield area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2009 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.23 $ 3.55 $ 3.00

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 11102 General Puller Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.