Hartfield, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hartfield

Posted by 
Hartfield Dispatch
Hartfield Dispatch
 8 days ago
(HARTFIELD, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Hartfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hartfield area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hartfield area appeared to be at BP, at 2009 Buckley Hall Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hartfield area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2009 Buckley Hall Rd, Cobbs Creek
card$2.91
$3.23
$3.55
$3.00

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 11102 General Puller Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield Dispatch

Hartfield, VA
With Hartfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

