Dennis, MS

Where’s the most expensive gas in Dennis?

Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 8 days ago
(DENNIS, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Dennis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dennis area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dennis area appeared to be at Dollar General, at 407 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Dollar General

407 2Nd St, Belmont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 459 2Nd St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

