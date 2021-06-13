Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Chester

(CHESTER, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Chester area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chester area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Thriftway, at 1498 Us-2 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chester area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Thriftway 1498 Us-2 E, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Roosevelt Service at 219 E Washington Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.