Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Chester
(CHESTER, MT) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Chester area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chester area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Thriftway, at 1498 Us-2 E.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chester area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.89
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Roosevelt Service at 219 E Washington Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.