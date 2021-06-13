Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wells

(WELLS, NV) Gas prices vary across the Wells area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.42 per gallon to $3.51, with an average price of $3.46 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wells area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 174 Us-93 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 174 Us-93 N, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.81 $ -- $ 3.68

Conoco 145 Us-93 N, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.42 $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.80 $ -- $ 3.65

Love's Travel Stop 157 Us-93 S, Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 4.06 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.76 $ 4.06 $ 3.64

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 145 Us-93 N. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.