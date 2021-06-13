Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wells
(WELLS, NV) Gas prices vary across the Wells area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.42 per gallon to $3.51, with an average price of $3.46 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wells area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 174 Us-93 N.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$3.81
$--
$3.68
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.42
$3.74
$3.89
$--
|card
card$3.49
$3.80
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.46
$3.76
$4.06
$3.64
|card
card$3.49
$3.76
$4.06
$3.64
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 145 Us-93 N. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.