Don’t overpay for gas in Arkdale: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ARKDALE, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Arkdale?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Arkdale area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 1610 Wi-13.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 1610 Wi-13, Friendship

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 2.98

Kwik Trip 237 N Main St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 2.98

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1898 Wi-21. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.