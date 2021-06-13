Cancel
Rabun Gap, GA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Rabun Gap as of Sunday

Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnGNV_0aSzlbqu00

(RABUN GAP, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Rabun Gap?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rabun Gap area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 7656 Us-441 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 7656 Us-441 N. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rabun Gap, GA
ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

