Gregory, SD

Paying too much for gas Gregory? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Gregory Today
Gregory Today
 8 days ago
(GREGORY, SD) Are you paying too much for gas in Gregory?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gregory area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $2.74, with an average price of $2.70 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 209 W Us-18.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

209 W Us-18, Gregory
Sinclair

408 W Us-18, Gregory
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 123 S Main St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Gregory Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

