Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Springfield?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Springfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 1100 Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 1100 Main St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 4.09 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1101 Main St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Elkhart Coop at 288 W 13Th Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.