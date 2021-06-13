Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Atkins

(ATKINS, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Atkins area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atkins area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1450 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Atkins area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1450 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.68 $ 2.99

Valero 1083 Va-16, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.