Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atkins, VA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Atkins

Posted by 
Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0aSzlY9b00

(ATKINS, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Atkins area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atkins area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1450 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Atkins area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1450 N Main St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.68
$2.99

Valero

1083 Va-16, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.27
$3.55
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
15
Followers
93
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atkins, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Atkins

(ATKINS, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Atkins area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 5535 Lee Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1450 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Check out these homes for sale in Atkins now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NOTE: *Specific showing days & times*. Beautiful, Custom, One-owner 3 BR, 3 BA brick home. Well built & maintained. Situated on a large lot
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Diesel survey: Atkins's cheapest station

(ATKINS, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Atkins area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Atkins area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1450 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Atkins gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ATKINS, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Atkins, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas. Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1450 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Atkins

(ATKINS, VA) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Atkins, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Atkins area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 1450 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Exxon at 7372 Lee Hwy.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

This is the cheapest gas in Atkins right now

(ATKINS, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Atkins, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 7297 Lee Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 1083 Va-16, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Get hired! Job openings in and around Atkins

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Atkins: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Account Executive - NO COLD CALLING!!! Warm Leads!! 75K-300K OPP!!!; 3. Part-Time & Full-Time work from home. Perfect Sales Job!; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,645 per week; 5. Extruder Operator Training | Machine Operator | Train on 1st or 2nd; 6. Retail Sales Associate $13.00/hr.; 7. Sales Agent - Work 100% From Home - Flexible Schedule; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Tuition Reimbursement; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2203.2 / Week;
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Single-family homes for sale in Atkins

(ATKINS, VA) Looking for a house in Atkins? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Take a look at these homes for sale in Atkins

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A beautiful country home setting on a 60 acre gentleman's farm in Wythe County, VA. Check out this 3bd/3ba home with finished basement and in ground pool. Very open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and beautiful hardwood flooring. Fenced and cross fenced with 4 water troughs strategically located for your livestock. This property is really a good mix of open and wooded land for wildlife. This area is thick with whitetail and turkey. Bring your ATV to explore the wooded acreage with trails in place. Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia and within a short drive of Rural Retreat Lake as well as many recreational activities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kevin Dalton, United Country Anders Realty & Auction at 276-228-3242</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Move in ready ~ cute as can be; one level home with an unfinished basement ready for your creative finishes! Beautiful hardwood floors, open large rooms and a large deck for entertaining! Newer Roof, windows and paint!<p><strong>For open house information, contact SANDRA RHYMER, UPTOWN PROPERTIES at 276-623-7035</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> If your are looking for one level living, this is your place! Come take a look at this cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home was built in 1925 with an addition added on in 1991. Living room, kitchen, dining room and one bedroom are what is left of the 1925 built house. These rooms have been updated in 2010 to include newer flooring and newer kitchen cabinets. Kitchen does have its own water heater was also added in 2010, located in the basement. The addition includes a long hallway, with 3 storage closets, to take you to the spacious master bedroom where you can sit in a little nook at the window, read a book and enjoy the view. Master bedroom has a room off of it that you can make into an office or an extra bedroom. Master also has a private bath! You would have 2 heat sources, a wood furnace that is down in the basement that heats the home through the floor vents and a heat pump for heating and cooling that was added in 2007-2009. Metal roof added in 2006-2007. Partially covered<p><strong>For open house information, contact Maria Peake, Appalachian Realty Co. at 276-783-5173</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> One of a kind property in the heart of Rural Retreat.. This immaculate manufactured home offers over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space with an open floorplan perfect for a growing family or entertaining. Inside you have 3 bedrooms with 2 of them being master suits situated on opposite sides of the home offering maximum privacy,large walk in closets, and 3 large bathrooms. Outside you have 65+/- acres mixed with woods and pasture land. Perfect for hunting, atv's, and livestock. There is also a garage/shop and outbuilding. The garage/shop offers living quarters perfect for guest or more living space in general. All of this with Rural Retreat's finest trout stream running through.. So many possibilities with this one!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Herbert Dunford, Weichert Realtors-Short Way Real Estate at 276-620-0150</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Atkins, VAPosted by
Atkins Times

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Atkins

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Atkins: 1. Sales Representative Insurance; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2645 / Week; 4. Virtual - Virtual - Virtual - Entry Sales Position $65K-$115K - Training Provided; 5. Restaurant Manager - Excellent Benefits Package; 6. Housekeeper- Bolling Wilson Hotel; 7. Life Insurance and Financial Services Representative; 8. Physician / Oncology / Virginia / Locum tenens / $250.00/Hour - Medical Oncologist Needed in Abin...; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 10. Licensed Insurance Agents Needed;