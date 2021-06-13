Are you overpaying for gas in Deadwood? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This new construction was U/C upon listing. It features 3 finished bedrooms on the main level plus a 4th future in the basement. The lower level family room is finished. This home has fantastic views! Inspired to create a neighborhood to foster home ownership and to take full advantage of the outdoor elements our community has to offer, the Trailhead neighborhood became a reality. These twenty-three homes at the mouth of Vanocker Canyon are located directly on the municipal bike path to access the Sturgis Dams and Black Hills National Forest. Less than 2 miles from legendary Sturgis Main Street and easy access to I-90, these homes are intended for residents taking full advantage of what it means to live and work in the Black Hills. For first time home buyers, these homes qualify for Rural Development 100% financing. Both three-bedroom and two-bedroom models are available, all with two full bathrooms. Some models include a garage in the advertised price, but all homes have the space to add a garage now or in years to come. Beautiful, modern, cozy cabin on 14 1/2 acres three miles outside of historic Deadwood. Centrally located in Black Hills to recreational activities and sites. Cabin has loft, great room with vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl planking floors, knotty pine ceiling, ceiling fans, and full view glass panes to capture surrounding landscape. Multiple sources of heat including heat pump, wood burning fireplace, and top of the line pellet stove. Automatic propane generator for back up electricity. Best of all - year round rock bottom creek that runs the length of the property. Home sits in the middle of the property where the canyon opens up - a canyon where you can walk along the cascading creek in the beauty, peace, and quiet. Privacy - one of a kind property. Buyer is responsible for verifying all information on this MLS document This cozy 1600 sq. ft. cabin, in the heart of the Hills, sits on 1.17 fenced acres with no covenants. Located just outside Deadwood in Boulder Canyon, this property is your ideal get-away! Cozy, inviting living room with a wood burning fireplace. 2 main floor bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Basement is finished and includes a non-conforming bedroom & a media room, exercise room or whatever you choose to make it. Kitchen has newer appliance. Off the dining room there is a screened in porch to sit and enjoy your beautiful backyard. Room for all your toys in the 24’x40’ shop building with a 12’x40’ carport on the side. Private well with newer pump. With its convenient location and great access, this cabin would make a great vacation rental, as well. Just outside Deadwood, this property is your ideal getaway. Forest Service just around the corner. Buyer is responsible for verifying all information on this MLS document.