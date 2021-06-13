Cancel
Freeman, SD

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Freeman

Posted by 
Freeman News Alert
Freeman News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgwOZ_0aSzlWO900

(FREEMAN, SD) Gas prices vary across the Freeman area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Freeman area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 1206 E 6Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 1206 E 6Th St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Freeman, SD
