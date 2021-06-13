Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plentywood, MT

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Plentywood

Posted by 
Plentywood Voice
Plentywood Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDvOp_0aSzlVVQ00

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Gas prices vary across the Plentywood area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Plentywood area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Plentywood area appeared to be at Cenex, at 301 W 1St Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

301 W 1St Ave, Plentywood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Welcome Stop at 203 Raymond Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood, MT
4
Followers
67
Post
204
Views
ABOUT

With Plentywood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plentywood, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mt#Cenex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Plentywood, MTPosted by
Plentywood Voice

This is the cheapest gas in Plentywood right now

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Plentywood, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Welcome Stop at 203 Raymond Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Cenex at 301 W 1St Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Plentywood, MTPosted by
Plentywood Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Plentywood Saturday

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) According to Plentywood gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas. Welcome Stop at 203 Raymond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 301 W 1St Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.