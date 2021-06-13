Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Plentywood

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Gas prices vary across the Plentywood area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Plentywood area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Plentywood area appeared to be at Cenex, at 301 W 1St Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 301 W 1St Ave, Plentywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Welcome Stop at 203 Raymond Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.