Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hoyt Lakes

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Hoyt Lakes near stores, a bowling alley, and only approx 30 minutes away from big name stores. The main level features two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room with hardwood floors, a big window to let in beautiful natural light and a case opening that leads into the open dining room/kitchen that tile floors, open shelving, a nice amount of cupboards and counter space, newer appliances, and a sliding door that leads to the backyard. On the upper level there are two bedrooms and another full bathroom. In the partially finished basement you will find a den that is currently being used as another bedroom, an office room where you may conduct business or use for crafting, the laundry/utility area, and plenty of storage space. Enjoy entertaining inside or outside in the great, fenced in backyard! Call today for a personal tour!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Darcie Novak, Keller Williams Classic Rlty NW at 763-463-7500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nestled in desirable Scenic Acres is this
2016 built 3 bedroom 2 full bath home
that has been meticulously cared for over the last 5 years. One level living at its finest with high ceilings, in floor heat throughout the house and garage, very private master bedroom/full bath/ walk in closet/ sliding glass door leading to the private backyard. The master bath boasts a tiled walk in shower with a separate tub. The kitchen, living room, and dining room are all open with a propane fireplace. Walk through the den/office area to the screen porch perfect for summer nights and no bugs! The other end of the house has 2 additional bedrooms along with a full bath, large storage closet, and main floor laundry. The septic is compliant.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great little home on the corner in Hoyt Lakes, right across from the park. Easy living in this comfortable home. 3 BR 1 BA. Two bedrooms on the main floor with an upper level bedroom and office or den area right before it. Basement is partially finished with a craft room and rec room. Eat in kitchen, attached garage, and large yard leaves you with lots of possibilities!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrea Zupancich, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmFuZ2UlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFPUk1OLTE0MTI1MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.25 bath, 1 stall, attached garage home. Freshly painted, new floors, updated kitchen with new countertops, 2 main floor bedrooms, a large upper level bedroom, lower level includes a family recreation room and space to add an additional bedroom, office or workout room. Outside you will find a lean to and an extra storage shed in the back yard which is completely fenced in. This home is move in ready.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Norma Jean Jofs, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmFuZ2UlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFPUk1OLTE0MTQ2MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>