Hoyt Lakes, MN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Hoyt Lakes

Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 8 days ago
(HOYT LAKES, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Hoyt Lakes?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hoyt Lakes area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hoyt Lakes area appeared to be at Edwards Oil, at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hoyt Lakes, MN
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Hoyt Lakes gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(HOYT LAKES, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hoyt Lakes area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Edwards Oil at 201 Kennedy Memorial Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Take a look at these homes on the market in Hoyt Lakes

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Hoyt Lakes near stores, a bowling alley, and only approx 30 minutes away from big name stores. The main level features two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room with hardwood floors, a big window to let in beautiful natural light and a case opening that leads into the open dining room/kitchen that tile floors, open shelving, a nice amount of cupboards and counter space, newer appliances, and a sliding door that leads to the backyard. On the upper level there are two bedrooms and another full bathroom. In the partially finished basement you will find a den that is currently being used as another bedroom, an office room where you may conduct business or use for crafting, the laundry/utility area, and plenty of storage space. Enjoy entertaining inside or outside in the great, fenced in backyard! Call today for a personal tour!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Darcie Novak, Keller Williams Classic Rlty NW at 763-463-7500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nestled in desirable Scenic Acres is this 2016 built 3 bedroom 2 full bath home that has been meticulously cared for over the last 5 years. One level living at its finest with high ceilings, in floor heat throughout the house and garage, very private master bedroom/full bath/ walk in closet/ sliding glass door leading to the private backyard. The master bath boasts a tiled walk in shower with a separate tub. The kitchen, living room, and dining room are all open with a propane fireplace. Walk through the den/office area to the screen porch perfect for summer nights and no bugs! The other end of the house has 2 additional bedrooms along with a full bath, large storage closet, and main floor laundry. The septic is compliant.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great little home on the corner in Hoyt Lakes, right across from the park. Easy living in this comfortable home. 3 BR 1 BA. Two bedrooms on the main floor with an upper level bedroom and office or den area right before it. Basement is partially finished with a craft room and rec room. Eat in kitchen, attached garage, and large yard leaves you with lots of possibilities!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrea Zupancich, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmFuZ2UlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFPUk1OLTE0MTI1MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.25 bath, 1 stall, attached garage home. Freshly painted, new floors, updated kitchen with new countertops, 2 main floor bedrooms, a large upper level bedroom, lower level includes a family recreation room and space to add an additional bedroom, office or workout room. Outside you will find a lean to and an extra storage shed in the back yard which is completely fenced in. This home is move in ready.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Norma Jean Jofs, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUmFuZ2UlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFPUk1OLTE0MTQ2MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>