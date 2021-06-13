Cancel
Panguitch, UT

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Panguitch as of Sunday

Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 8 days ago
(PANGUITCH, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Panguitch?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Panguitch area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Panguitch area appeared to be at Silver Eagle, at 575 E Center St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Panguitch area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Silver Eagle

575 E Center St, Panguitch
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 10 E Center St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Panguitch, UT
With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

