High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Panguitch as of Sunday

(PANGUITCH, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Panguitch?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Panguitch area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Panguitch area appeared to be at Silver Eagle, at 575 E Center St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Panguitch area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Silver Eagle 575 E Center St, Panguitch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 10 E Center St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.