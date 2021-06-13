Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lone Pine

(LONE PINE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Lone Pine?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lone Pine area ranged from $4.49 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.67 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1900 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lone Pine area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1900 S Main St, Lone Pine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 380 N Main St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.