Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Grantsboro

(GRANTSBORO, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Grantsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Grantsboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grantsboro area appeared to be at Speedway, at 10816 Nc-55 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Grantsboro area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 10816 Nc-55 E, Grantsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Exxon 13841 Nc-55, Alliance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 11233 Nc-55 W. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.