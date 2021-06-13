Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsboro, NC

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Grantsboro

Posted by 
Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2uTL_0aSzlOZZ00

(GRANTSBORO, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Grantsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Grantsboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Grantsboro area appeared to be at Speedway, at 10816 Nc-55 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Grantsboro area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

10816 Nc-55 E, Grantsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.45
$3.09

Exxon

13841 Nc-55, Alliance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 11233 Nc-55 W. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro, NC
6
Followers
95
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grantsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Grantsboro

(GRANTSBORO, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Grantsboro area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Grantsboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Pinedale Food Mart at 6814 Nc-55 E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Speedway at 10816 Nc-55 E.
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Homes for sale in Grantsboro: New listings

(GRANTSBORO, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Grantsboro area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.