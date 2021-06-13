Where’s the most expensive gas in Sundance?
(SUNDANCE, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Sundance?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sundance area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 2723 E Cleveland St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.64
$3.24
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 522 E Cleveland St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.