Sundance, WY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Sundance?

Posted by 
Sundance Voice
Sundance Voice
 8 days ago
(SUNDANCE, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Sundance?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sundance area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 2723 E Cleveland St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

2723 E Cleveland St, Sundance
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.64
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 522 E Cleveland St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sundance, WY
