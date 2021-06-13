Cancel
Montague, MA

Don’t overpay for gas in Montague: Analysis shows most expensive station

Montague Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EC8UE_0aSzlLvO00

(MONTAGUE, MA) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Montague area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Montague area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at F.L. Roberts, at 132 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montague area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

F.L. Roberts

132 3Rd St, Turners Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.69
$3.09

Cumberland Farms

31 Elm St, South Deerfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.30
$--
$2.99

Mohawk

63 Main St, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Irving

1 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$2.95

Irving

1 Sunderland Rd, South Deerfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$--

Cumberland Farms

317 Federal St, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.21
$3.43
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 245 Federal St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

