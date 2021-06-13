High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Silver Bay as of Sunday

(SILVER BAY, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Silver Bay?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Silver Bay area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Silver Bay area appeared to be at Spirit, at 94 Outer Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Silver Bay area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Spirit 94 Outer Dr, Silver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Holiday 1015 Main St, Beaver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Mobil 1022 Main St, Beaver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 93 Outer Dr. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.