Silver Bay, MN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Silver Bay as of Sunday

Posted by 
Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 8 days ago
(SILVER BAY, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Silver Bay?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Silver Bay area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.86 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Silver Bay area appeared to be at Spirit, at 94 Outer Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Silver Bay area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Spirit

94 Outer Dr, Silver Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$3.19

Holiday

1015 Main St, Beaver Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Mobil

1022 Main St, Beaver Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 93 Outer Dr. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Silver Bay, MN
ABOUT

With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

